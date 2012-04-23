* AECO rises C$0.08 to C$1.50/GJ * Export prices climb CALGARY, Alberta, April 23 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose off 10-year lows on Monday as cool weather in central Canada boosted demand. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta gained 8 Canadian cents to average C$1.50 a gigajoule, after falling to the lowest since July 2002 on Friday. Deals were done between C$1.47 and C$1.54 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto would be mostly below normal for the next six days. Southern Alberta lows will be at or above the average through Sunday. The U.S. National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for nearly the entire nation, with normal readings only on the West Coast. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.53 billion cubic feet, 273 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.3 bcf into the system and a net 777 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 7 cents to average $2.23 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border rose 6 cents to average $1.74 per mmBtu. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/23/12 4/20/12 Bal. April C$1.49-1.54 C$1.44-1.49 May C$1.46-1.51 C$1.43-1.48 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.54-2.59 C$2.54-2.59 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Dale Hudson)