* AECO rises C$0.08 to C$1.50/GJ
* Export prices climb
CALGARY, Alberta, April 23 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose off 10-year lows on Monday as cool weather in
central Canada boosted demand.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
gained 8 Canadian cents to average C$1.50 a gigajoule, after
falling to the lowest since July 2002 on Friday. Deals were done
between C$1.47 and C$1.54 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto would be
mostly below normal for the next six days. Southern Alberta lows
will be at or above the average through Sunday.
The U.S. National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for nearly the
entire nation, with normal readings only on the West Coast.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.53 billion cubic
feet, 273 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.3 bcf into the system and a net 777
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 7 cents to average $2.23
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border rose 6 cents to average $1.74 per
mmBtu.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/23/12 4/20/12
Bal. April C$1.49-1.54 C$1.44-1.49
May C$1.46-1.51 C$1.43-1.48
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.54-2.59 C$2.54-2.59
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Dale Hudson)