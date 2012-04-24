* AECO rises C$0.04 to C$1.54/GJ
* Export prices climb
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Tuesday as forecasters called for cooler
weather in major Eastern markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.54 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.51 and C$1.55 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
below normal for most of the next six days. Southern Alberta
lows will be above the seasonal average through Monday.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average below normal
this week, but above-normal readings are forecast for both
regions next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.8 billion cubic
feet, close to operator TransCanada Corp's target line
pack.
Producers delivered 10.04 bcf into the system and a net 628
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents to average $2.27
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border gained 8 cents to average $1.82 per
mmBtu.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/24/12 4/23/12
Bal. April C$1.47-1.52 C$1.49-1.54
May C$1.49-1.54 C$1.46-1.51
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.54-2.59 C$2.54-2.59
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)