* AECO rises C$0.12 to C$1.64/GJ
* Export prices higher
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Canadian spot natural
gas prices jumped on Thursday as forecasters called for chilly
overnight temperatures in the East and short-term Alberta
supplies tightened.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 12 Canadian cents to average C$1.64 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.58 and C$1.67 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
below normal through Tuesday. Southern Alberta lows will be
above the seasonal average for five of the next six days.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States rose by 47 billion cubic feet last week,
matching a Reuters survey estimate.
Canadian storage volumes rose 0.8 percent to 497.6 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 70.3
percent full on average, compared with just 29.2 percent 12
months earlier.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.6 billion cubic
feet, 193 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.19 bcf into the system and a net 657
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, gained 9 cents to average $2.36 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.95 per mmBtu, up 5 cents.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/26/12 4/25/12
Bal. April C$1.54-1.59 C$1.50-1.55
May C$1.59-1.64 C$1.52-1.57
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.64-2.69 C$2.66-2.71
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)