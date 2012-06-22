* AECO falls C$0.02 to C$1.89/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Canadian spot natural
gas prices dipped on Friday as forecasters called for moderate
temperatures in key market regions.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.89 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.85 and C$1.98.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to be 2-3 degrees on
either side of normal for the next six days, Environment Canada
said. Southern Alberta highs are also expected to be close to
the seasonal average through the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.62 billion cubic
feet, 184 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.57 bcf into the system and a net 271
mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.71 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.19 per mmBtu, down 1
cent.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/22/12 6/21/12
bal. June C$1.93-1.98 C$1.88-1.93
July C$1.95-2.00 C$1.91-1.96
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.86-2.91 C$2.87-2.92
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)