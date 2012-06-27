* AECO rises C$0.20 to C$2.14/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, June 27 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose to the highest point in a month on Wednesday, as
forecasts called for hot weather in big markets, boosting demand
for the fuel.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 20 cents to average C$2.14 a gigajoule, the highest since
May 24. Deals were done between C$2.07 and C$2.19.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to be well above normal
for the next week. Southern Alberta highs are expected to be
near the seasonal average through Tuesday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.64 billion cubic
feet, 158 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.73 bcf into the system and a net 698
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also jumped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 19 cents to average $3.02 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.50 per mmBtu, up 16
cents.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/27/12 6/26/12
bal. June C$2.07-2.12 C$1.93-1.98
July C$2.14-2.19 C$1.99-2.04
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.96-3.01 C$2.93-2.98
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Gunna Dickson)