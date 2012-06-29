* AECO rises C$0.04 to C$2.15/GJ * Export prices lower CALGARY, Alberta, June 29 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Friday as forecasters called for hot weather and Alberta supplies tightened ahead of the Canada Day long weekend. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta gained 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.15 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.11 and C$2.18. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above normal for most of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are also expected to exceed the seasonal average expected for most days in the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.5 billion cubic feet, 295 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.7 bcf into the system and a net 258 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices declined. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents to average $2.91 per million British thermal units. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.44 per mmBtu, down 3 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/29/12 6/28/12 July C$2.10-2.15 C$2.07-2.12 August C$2.14-2.19 n/a Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.89-2.94 C$2.93-2.98 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Dale Hudson)