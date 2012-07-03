* AECO falls C$0.04 to C$2.11/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, July 3 Canadian spot natural gas prices eased on Tuesday as short-term supply in Alberta swelled, offsetting higher demand caused by hot weather in most big markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 4 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.11 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.09 and C$2.15. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above normal for the next four days, then drop to near the seasonal average, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are expected to exceed the seasonal average expected for most of the next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.2 billion cubic feet, 393 mmcf higher than operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.51 bcf into the system and a net 449 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 10 cents from Friday to average $3.01 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.45 per mmBtu, up 1 cent. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/03/12 6/29/12 Bal. July C$2.09-2.14 C$2.10-2.15 August C$2.17-2.22 C$2.14-2.19 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.97-3.02 C$2.89-2.94 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)