* AECO rises C$0.09 to C$2.20/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, July 5 Canadian spot natural gas prices jumped to a six-week high on Thursday as a heat wave gripped much of the continent, prompting surging cooling demand. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 9 Canadian cents from Tuesday to average C$2.20 a gigajoule, its highest since May 24. Deals were done between C$2.18 and C$2.23. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above normal for the next three days, climbing as high as 35 C (95 F) on Friday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are expected to exceed the seasonal average expected for most of the next six days. High inventories are still weighing heavily on prices, however. Canadian storage volumes rose 1.6 percent to 599.5 bcf, Canadian Enerdata said. Facilities across the country were 82.2 percent full on average, compared with 57.5 percent full 12 months earlier. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.68 bcf, 126 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.4 bcf into the system and a net 568 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 10 cents from Friday to average $3.11 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.58 per mmBtu, up 13 cents. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/05/12 7/03/12 Bal. July C$2.16-2.21 C$2.09-2.14 August C$2.22-2.27 C$2.17-2.22 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.96-3.01 C$2.97-3.02 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Gunna Dickson)