* AECO rises C$0.09 to C$2.29/GJ * Export prices mixed Canadian spot natural gas prices rose to the highest in more than five months on Friday on forecasts for hot weather in some big markets and a bullish storage report. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 9 Canadian cents to average C$2.29 a gigajoule, its highest since Jan. 25. Deals were done between C$2.18 and C$2.23. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 39 billion cubic feet, less than the 44 bcf forecast by analysts. A heat wave in Toronto is expected to end on Saturday, with temperatures expected to be at or near the seasonal average through Thursday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are expected to be well above the seasonal average expected for most of the next six days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.48 bcf, 325 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.35 bcf into the system and a net 264 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dropped a penny to average $3.10 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.60 per mmBtu, up 2 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/06/12 7/05/12 Bal. July C$2.14-2.19 C$2.16-2.21 August C$2.25-2.30 C$2.22-2.27 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.92-2.97 C$2.96-3.01 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)