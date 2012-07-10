* AECO gains C$0.08 to C$2.30/GJ
* Export prices dip
CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Canadian spot natural
gas prices climbed to a 5-1/2 month high on Tuesday as a
heatwave in the West pushed up cooling demand and Alberta
supplies tightened.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.30 a gigajoule, its highest
since January 25. Deals were done between C$2.26 and C$2.34.
Toronto temperatures were forecast at the seasonal average
or above for at least the next six days, Environment Canada
said. Southern Alberta highs were expected to be well above
normal through the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.4 bcf, 389 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.02 bcf into the system and a net 273
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 2 cents to average $3.01 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.61 per mmBtu, down 1
cent.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/10/12 7/09/12
Bal. July C$2.18-2.23 C$2.22-2.27
August C$2.20-2.25 C$2.24-2.29
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.94-2.99 C$2.97-3.02
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Marguerita Choy)