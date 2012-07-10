* AECO gains C$0.08 to C$2.30/GJ * Export prices dip CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Canadian spot natural gas prices climbed to a 5-1/2 month high on Tuesday as a heatwave in the West pushed up cooling demand and Alberta supplies tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.30 a gigajoule, its highest since January 25. Deals were done between C$2.26 and C$2.34. Toronto temperatures were forecast at the seasonal average or above for at least the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs were expected to be well above normal through the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.4 bcf, 389 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.02 bcf into the system and a net 273 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 2 cents to average $3.01 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.61 per mmBtu, down 1 cent. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/10/12 7/09/12 Bal. July C$2.18-2.23 C$2.22-2.27 August C$2.20-2.25 C$2.24-2.29 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.94-2.99 C$2.97-3.02 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Marguerita Choy)