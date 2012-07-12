* AECO falls C$0.02 to C$2.23/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, July 12 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Thursday as a bearish storage report offset
hot weather in key markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$2.23 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.15 and C$2.28.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Administration said
gas stocks rose last week by 33 billion cubic feet to 3.135
trillion cubic feet.
The build came in above a Reuters poll estimate of 26 bcf
but fell well short of the year-ago and five-year average gains
for that week.
In Canada, inventories last week rose by 6 bcf, or 1
percent, to 605.5 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian
storage facilities were 83 percent full at week's end. A year
earlier they were at 60.1 percent of capacity.
Toronto temperatures are forecast To be at or above the
seasonal average for the next six days, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta highs are also expected warmer than normal for
the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.66 bcf, 139 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.29 bcf into the system and a net 7
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents to average $3.02 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.56 per mmBtu, down 3
cents.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/12/12 7/11/12
Bal. July C$2.24-2.29 C$2.21-2.26
August C$2.23-2.28 C$2.19-2.24
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$2.95-3.00
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)