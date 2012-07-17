* AECO falls C$0.06 to C$2.12/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, July 17 Canadian spot natural
gas prices dropped for the fifth straight session on Tuesday
despite forecasts for hot weather in big markets as short-term
supply in Alberta rose.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 7 Canadian cents to average C$2.05 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.02 and C$2.08.
Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above the
seasonal average through Monday, according to Environment
Canada. Toronto temperatures are also forecast to be above
average through the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.01 bcf, 211 mmcf
above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.56 bcf into the system and a net 517
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $3.00 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.31 per mmBtu, down 14
cents.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/17/12 7/16/12
Bal. July C$2.06-2.11 C$2.06-2.11
August C$2.08-2.13 C$2.13-2.18
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.89-2.94 C$2.91-2.96
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)