* AECO rises C$0.04 to C$2.20/GJ
* Export prices climb
CALGARY, Alberta, July 19 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Thursday on a bullish storage report and hot
weather in big markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 4 cents to average C$2.20 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$2.17 and C$2.24.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion
cubic feet to 3.163 trillion cubic feet.
The build came in below a Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf
and fell well short of last year's gain of 67 bcf and the
five-year average increase for that week of 74 bcf.
In Canada, inventories last week rose 3.5 bcf, of 0.6
percent, to 608 billion cubic feet, Canadian Enerdata reported.
Canadian storage facilities ended the week 83.4 percent
full. A year earlier they stood at 61.8 percent of capacity.
Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be at or above
the seasonal average until Monday, when cooler weather moves in,
according to Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures are also
forecast to be mostly above average for the next six days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.5 bcf, 87 mmcf
above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.4 bcf into the system and a net 358
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 6 cents to average $3.14
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.53 per mmBtu, up 9 cents.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/19/12 7/18/12
Bal. July C$2.17-2.22 C$2.17-2.22
August C$2.23-2.28 C$2.18-2.23
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.97-3.02 C$2.95-3.00
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by M.D. Golan)