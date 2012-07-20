* AECO slips C$0.01 to C$2.19/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, July 20 Canadian spot natural gas prices eased a bit on Friday as temperature forecasts in Western Canada moderated and short-term supplies in Alberta increased. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta slipped a penny to average C$2.19 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.15 and C$2.23. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above the seasonal through the weekend, then cool off over the following three days, according to Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures are forecast to at or above average for the next six days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.6 bcf, 184 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.55 bcf into the system and a net 371 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 8 cents to average $3.22 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.49 per mmBtu, down 4 cents. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/20/12 7/19/12 Bal. July C$2.23-2.28 C$2.17-2.22 August C$2.27-2.32 C$2.23-2.28 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.97-3.02 C$2.97-3.02 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by M.D. Golan)