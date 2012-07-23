* AECO up C$0.08 to C$2.27/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, July 23 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Monday on strengthening futures and forecasts
calling for hot weather in some big markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 8 cents from Friday to average C$2.27 a gigajoule. Deals
were done between C$2.22 and C$2.30.
Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be at or above
the seasonal for most of the next six days, according to
Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures are forecast to at or
above average for five of the next six days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.39 bcf, 26 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.63 bcf into the system and a net 488
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose 5 cents from Friday to average $3.27
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.64 per mmBtu, up 15
cents.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/23/12 7/20/12
Bal. July C$2.25-2.30 C$2.23-2.28
August C$2.31-2.36 C$2.27-2.32
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.99-3.04 C$2.97-3.02
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Carol Bishopric)