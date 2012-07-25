* AECO up C$0.01 to C$2.40/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 Canadian spot natural gas prices edged up on Wednesday to their highest in more than six months as short-term supplies tightened in Alberta and forecasters called for more warm temperatures in major markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose a penny to average C$2.40 a gigajoule, its highest since Jan. 11. Deals were done between C$2.32 and C$2.44. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected above the seasonal average for the five days starting Friday, according to Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures are forecast to hover around normal for the next six days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.16 bcf, 136 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system and a net 213 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also gained. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 1 cent to average $3.34 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.81 per mmBtu, up 9 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/25/12 7/24/12 Bal. July C$2.27-2.32 C$2.37-2.42 August C$2.33-2.38 C$2.39-2.42 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.02-3.07 C$3.04-3.09 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)