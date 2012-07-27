* AECO down C$0.04 to C$2.32/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell despite hot weather and tighter supplies on Friday as futures sank 2 percent. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.32 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.29 and C$2.35. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected above the seasonal average for the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures will be at or above normal through most of the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.9 bcf, 313 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.58 bcf into the system and a net 120 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $3.23 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.62 per mmBtu, down 13 cents. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 7/27/12 7/26/12 Bal. July C$2.25-2.30 C$2.33-2.38 August C$2.27-2.32 C$2.31-2.36 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$3.01-3.06 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)