* AECO down C$0.04 to C$2.42/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 1 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Wednesday as futures weakened and forecasts called for moderate temperatures in some markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.42 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.37 and C$2.46. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be mostly above normal for the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than usual until Saturday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.12 bcf, 117 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.56 bcf into the system and a net 200 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents to average $3.38 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border was unchanged at average $2.87 per mmBtu. ($1=$1 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/01/12 7/31/12 Bal. August C$2.35-2.40 C$2.39-2.44 September C$2.45-2.50 C$2.43-2.48 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.01-3.06 C$3.09-3.14 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)