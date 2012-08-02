* AECO down C$0.11 to C$2.31/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 2 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Thursday after U.S. data showed a
bigger-than-expected build in weekly inventories.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 11 Canadian cents to average C$2.31 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.21 and C$2.37.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States rose by 28 billion cubic feet last week,
compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 23
bcf.
Canadian storage volumes rose 1 percent to 617.8 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 84.7
percent full on average, compared with 64.9 percent full 12
months earlier.
Forecasts called for Toronto temperatures to be above normal
for the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Southern
Alberta temperatures were seen cooler than usual through Friday,
then above the seasonal average for the following five days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.28 bcf, 42 mmcf
above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.6 bcf into the system and a net 198
mmcf was withdrawn into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $3.31
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.81 per mmBtu, down 6
cents.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/02/12 8/01/12
Bal. August C$2.20-2.25 C$2.35-2.40
September C$2.30-2.35 C$2.45-2.50
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.92-2.97 C$3.01-3.06
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)