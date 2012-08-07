* AECO up C$0.11 at C$2.21/GJ * Export prices gain CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 7 Canadian spot natural gas prices jumped on Tuesday as forecasters called for some hot short-term temperatures and Alberta supplies tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 11 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.21 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.16 and C$2.25. Business was idle Monday due to the Canadian August long weekend. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above normal for another day, then fall to below the seasonal norm through the following four days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above average through Wednesday, then moderate. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.9 bcf, 299 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.53 bcf into the system and a net 257 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were also higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents from Friday to average $3.16 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.76 per mmBtu, up 14 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/07/12 8/03/12 Bal. August C$2.13-2.18 C$2.03-2.08 September C$2.17-2.22 C$2.15-2.20 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.88-2.93 C$2.82-2.87 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)