* AECO down C$0.10 at C$2.17/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 10 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday on cooler weather forecasts in several markets and lower weekend demand. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 10 Canadian cents to average C$2.17 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.09 and C$2.23. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be below average through Sunday and then turn warmer than usual for the next four days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above average through Monday and turn cooler than usual than usual through Thursday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.08 bcf, 159 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.57 bcf into the system and a net 106 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $3.05 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.68 per mmBtu, down 9 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/10/12 8/09/12 Bal. August C$2.07-2.12 C$2.24-2.29 September C$2.09-2.14 C$2.26-2.31 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.85-2.90 C$2.99-3.04 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)