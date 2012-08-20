* AECO up C$0.02 at C$1.99/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 20 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Monday as forecasts called for hot weather in some big markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.99 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.98 and C$2.02 a GJ. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be at or above average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be at or above the seasonal norm until Friday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.36 bcf, 126 million cubic feet (mmcf) above TransCanada Corp's target-line pack. Producers delivered 9.75 bcf into the system and a net 437 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, was unchanged from Friday at an average $2.95 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.45 per mmBtu, down 3 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/20/12 8/17/12 Bal. August C$1.96-2.01 C$1.95-2.00 September C$1.99-2.04 C$1.99-2.04 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.76-2.81 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)