* AECO up C$0.07 at C$2.15/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 22 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Wednesday, following futures higher on warm
forecasts and the possibility that Tropical Storm Isaac could
disrupt Gulf of Mexico production.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 7 Canadian cents to average C$2.15 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.10 and C$2.17 a GJ.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to be at or above average
for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta
temperatures are expected to be mostly near the seasonal norm
through Tuesday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.43 billion cubic
feet, 189 million cubic feet above TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.47 bcf into the system and a net 119
million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 10 cents to an average $3.05 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.49 per mmBtu, down 3
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/22/12 8/21/12
Bal. August C$2.18-2.23 C$2.04-2.09
September C$2.09-2.14 C$2.03-2.08
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.80-2.85 C$2.80-2.85
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)