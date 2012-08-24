* AECO down C$0.05 at C$2.01/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 24 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Friday on weaker futures and rising
short-term supply in Alberta
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 5 Canadian cents to average C$2.01 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.93 and C$2.04 a GJ.
Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast to be at or above average for the next six days,
Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are
expected to be a mix of above and below average through
Thursday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.66 billion cubic
feet, 421 million cubic feet above TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.72 bcf into the system and a net 271
million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to an average $3.06 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.48 per mmBtu, up 2 cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/24/12 8/23/12
Bal. August C$1.93-1.98 C$2.01-2.06
September C$2.07-2.12 C$2.08-2.13
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.76-2.81 C$2.80-2.85
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)