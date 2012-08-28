* AECO unchanged at C$1.93/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 28 Canadian spot natural
gas prices were unchanged on Monday as the market weighed
Hurricane Isaac's potential impact on U.S. Gulf production with
summer demand heading into its last few weeks against a backdrop
of high inventories.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta was
flat at an average C$1.93 a gigajoule. Deals were done between
C$1.92 and C$1.95 a GJ.
Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast to be above average for the next six days, though get
closer to seasonal by Sunday and Monday, Environment Canada
said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected be below
average through Saturday, then warm up for the following two
days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.17 billion cubic
feet, 65 mmcf under TransCanada Corp's target line
pack. Producers delivered 9.6 bcf into the system and a net 354
million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 6 cents from Friday to average
$2.93 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.60 per mmBtu, up 4 cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/28/12 8/27/12
Bal. August C$1.87-1.92 C$1.87-1.92
September C$1.90-1.95 C$1.94-1.99
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.63-2.68 C$2.70-2.75
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)