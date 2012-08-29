* AECO up C$0.05 at C$1.98/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 29 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Wednesday as forecasters called for some hot
weather in the East in the coming days, fueling demand.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
climbed 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.98 a gigajoule. Deals
were done between C$1.93 and C$2.05 a GJ.
Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast to be above average for the next six days, climbing to
33 C (91 F) on Friday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta
temperatures are expected be a degree or two on either side of
seasonal through Tuesday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.16 billion cubic
feet, 75 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system
and a net 270 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $2.87 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.58 per mmBtu, down 2
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/29/12 8/28/12
Bal. August C$1.96-2.01 C$1.87-1.92
September C$1.94-1.99 C$1.90-1.95
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.69-2.74 C$2.63-2.68
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)