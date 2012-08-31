* AECO down C$0.01 at C$2.12/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 31 Canadian spot natural
gas prices eased on Friday as the Labor Day long weekend loomed
and temperatures were forecast to moderate.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
slipped 1 Canadian cent to average C$2.12 a gigajoule. Deals
were done between C$2.07 and C$2.15 a GJ.
Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast to be above average for the next six days, though
values will ease early next week, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta temperatures are expected be a few degrees on
either side of seasonal through Thursday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.57 billion cubic
feet, 670 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.49 bcf into the system
and a net 20 mmcf was wit hdrawn from st o rage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 11 cents to average $3.02 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.41 per mmBtu, down 14
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/31/12 8/30/12
September C$2.08-2.13 C$2.06-2.11
October C$2.17-2.22 C$2.16-2.21
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.75-2.80 C$2.69-2.74
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)