* AECO down C$0.01 at C$2.12/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 31 Canadian spot natural gas prices eased on Friday as the Labor Day long weekend loomed and temperatures were forecast to moderate. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta slipped 1 Canadian cent to average C$2.12 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.07 and C$2.15 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to be above average for the next six days, though values will ease early next week, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected be a few degrees on either side of seasonal through Thursday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.57 billion cubic feet, 670 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.49 bcf into the system and a net 20 mmcf was wit hdrawn from st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 11 cents to average $3.02 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.41 per mmBtu, down 14 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/31/12 8/30/12 September C$2.08-2.13 C$2.06-2.11 October C$2.17-2.22 C$2.16-2.21 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.75-2.80 C$2.69-2.74 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)