* AECO up C$0.04 at C$2.16/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 4 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Tuesday on tight short-term supply in Alberta and as demand improved following the Labor Day long weekend. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.16 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.14 and C$2.18 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to be at or above average for most of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to run a few degrees on either side of seasonal through Monday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.92 billion cubic feet, 313 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.67 bcf into the system and a net 381 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 16 cents from Friday to average $3.18 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.59 per mmBtu, up 18 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/4/12 8/31/12 bal. September C$2.12-2.17 C$2.08-2.13 October C$2.24-2.29 C$2.17-2.22 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.75-2.80 C$2.75-2.80 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)