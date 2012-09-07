* AECO down C$0.17 at C$1.97/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday on moderate forecasts for eastern markets and low weekend demand. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta dropped 17 Canadian cents to average C$1.97 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.92 and C$2.03 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to cool to below seasonal until Tuesday, then climb to a few degrees warmer than average for the next three days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above average through the weekend, then fall to below normal. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.4 billion cubic feet, 858 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.48 bcf into the system and a net 167 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, slipped 14 cents to average $3.03 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.30 per mmBtu, down 26 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/7/12 9/6/12 bal. September C$2.00-2.05 C$2.14-2.19 October C$2.09-2.14 C$2.19-2.24 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.64-2.69 C$2.74-2.79 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)