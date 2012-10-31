BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 31 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed more than 11 percent in October, backed by hints of cold this month that triggered some early heating demand.
NYMEX front-month gas settled on Wednesday at $3.692 per million British thermal units, up just 0.1 cent on the day but 37.2 cents above the $3.32 settlement on Sept. 28. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.