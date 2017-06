NEW YORK, July 31 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange rallied nearly 14 percent in July, backed by widespread heat over much of the nation and strong demand from utilities that switched from coal to gas to generate power.

NYMEX front-month gas settled Tuesday at $3.209 per million British thermal units, off 0.5 cent on the day but up 38.5 cents from the $2.824 settlement on June 29. (Reporting By Joe Silha)