* Prices rise across nation after 2 weeks of losses * Henry Hub, NY prices climb from last week's 30-mth lows * Gas futures mostly higher after last week's 10-yr spot low * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose across the nation for a second straight day on Tuesday after more than two weeks of losses at many locations. Two days of gains in the gas futures market, a high number of nuclear power plant outages and some storage buying all helped lift prices after benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana and regional New York prices fell last week to more than two-year lows, traders said. Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH rose 5 cents on average to $2.19 per million British thermal units, after rising 13 cents on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday. Hub cash gas had fallen Friday to $2.01, its lowest price since September 2009, according to Reuters data. But Hub prices are still down nearly $2.75, or 56 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92, which was set during a June heat wave. Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 this year. Late Hub cash deals firmed slightly to about 15 cents under the front-month April futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Monday at about a 20-cent under. Tuesday's daily Hub average remained below the March monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.99. On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late up less than 1 cent at $2.352, after rising as high as $2.369. In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 4 cents on average to $2.31, also climbing from last week's drop to its lowest price since September 2009, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 6 cents higher on the day at $2.21. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen climbing into the high 70s or low-80s degrees Fahrenheit this week, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for more than the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only on the West Coast. STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Last week's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell to 2.369 trillion cubic feet, but remain 45 percent above year-ago levels and nearly 52 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) With extremely warm weather across much of the nation last week, most traders expect this week's EIA report to show an early injection into storage. Early estimates for this week's EIA report range from a draw of 2 bcf to a build 16 bcf, versus a year-ago adjusted decline of 20 bcf and a five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf. Storage is likely to finish the month at a new all-time high over 2.4 tcf, 55 percent above normal and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET Nuclear plant outages were running at about 20,900 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Tuesday, up from 16,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 16,200 MW. Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a 10th straight week to a 10-year low of 663. The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets reductions in dry gas output. A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production, but some traders think that number is still too high. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 03/20/12 03/19/12 Henry Hub 2.19 2.14 New York city gate 2.31 2.27 Chicago city gate 2.21 2.15 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.05 2.01 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.08 2.03 Southern California Border 2.46 2.36 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.12 2.08 Waha (West Texas) 2.14 2.09 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.18 2.13 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.18 2.13 EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)