* Benchmark Henry Hub gas in La. is day's only gainer
* Mild weather, high inventories weigh on other prices
* Gas futures seesaw in trade all day
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. spot natural gas fell at
nearly every price point across the nation for the first time in
three trading days on Wednesday as mild spring weather and
bloated inventories pressured prices.
But gas at the nation's benchmark supply point, Henry Hub in
Louisiana showed the day's only gains, with heavy nuclear plant
outages, declines in drilling rigs and output cuts by some
producers all underpinning prices.
Gas bound for Henry Hub NG-W-HH rose 2 cents on average to
$2.21 per million British thermal units, after rising 5 cents on
Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday.
Hub cash gas had fallen Friday to $2.01, its lowest price
since September 2009, according to Reuters data.
But Hub prices are still down $2.71, or 55 percent, from
their 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heat wave in June.
Hub cash prices have also not been over $4 since
mid-September and have not broken above $3 this year.
Late Hub cash deals remained at about a 15-cent discount to
the front month April futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, even with deals done late Tuesday.
Wednesday's daily Hub average remained below the March
monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.99.
On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late up less than
1 cent at $2.34, after rising as high as $2.348.
In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the
Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 slid 1
cent on average to $2.30, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was flat
on the day at $2.21.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
climbing into the high 70s or low-80s degrees Fahrenheit this
week, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday again called for above or much-above-normal readings
for more than the eastern two-thirds of the nation and
below-normal readings only on the West Coast.
STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Last week's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell to
2.369 trillion cubic feet but remain 45 percent above year-ago
levels and nearly 52 percent above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
With extreme mild weather across much of the nation last
week, most traders expect this week's EIA report to show an
early injection into storage.
Estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from a draw of 2
bcf to a build of 27 bcf, with most traders and analysts
expecting data will show a build of about 10 bcf when it is
released early Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Last year's
stocks fell an adjusted 20 bcf, while the five-year average drop
for that week is 17 bcf.
Storage is likely to finish the month at an all-time high
over 2.4 tcf, 55 percent above normal and well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 21,600
megawatts, or 22 percent, on Wednesday, up from 17,700 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 17,000 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for a 10th straight week to a 10-year low of 663.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids still produces
plenty of associated gas that partly offsets reductions in dry
gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production, but some traders think
that number is still too high.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
03/21/12 03/20/12
Henry Hub 2.21 2.19
New York city gate 2.30 2.31
Chicago city gate 2.21 2.21
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.02 2.05
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.07 2.08
Southern California Border 2.44 2.46
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.11 2.12
Waha (West Texas) 2.07 2.14
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.17 2.18
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.17 2.18
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)