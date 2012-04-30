* Benchmark prices well above recent 10-year low * Milder spring weather on tap for most of nation * Gas futures jump more than 4 percent in late trade * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose at nearly every price point on Monday, lifted by the return of weekday industrial demand after the weekend. Traders said stronger gas futures added momentum to the rise, despite mild spring weather and continued concerns over record-high supplies. Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 5 cents on average to $2.10 per million British thermal units, after slipping 5 cents on Friday for gas delivered through Monday. But late trades eased to about 12 cents under the front-month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Friday at a 5-cent discount. Two week's ago Hub cash gas fell to $1.82, its lowest price since December 2001, Reuters data showed. Hub cash prices were still down nearly $3, or 57 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Monday's average also remained well below the year-ago price of $4.51. On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up 8.6 cents, or about 4 percent, at $2.272, after also sliding recently to a 10-year spot chart low of $1.902. In major consuming markets, gas for Tuesday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 8 cents on average to $2.34, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was the day's only loser, slipping 2 cents to $2.13. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the 60s Fahrenheit early this week before Chicago climbs into the 80s F by midweek, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation. STORAGE STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion. But the report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in the previous week's inventory data, most of which occurred in the producing region. Traders said the revision was a supportive surprise, but noted that inventories still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 52 percent above last year's levels and more than 55 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and again pressures prices this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) In addition, the EIA on Monday said gas production in February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations that the oversupplied market might finally tighten. Royal Dutch Shell's CFO last week said the company would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the United States toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" natural gas. As a result, Shell's natural gas production is expected to be lower year-on-year in 2012, but higher in 2013. Also last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 21,900 megawatts, or 22 percent, on Monday, down from about 31,000 MW out a year ago and the five-year outage rate of about 22,600 MW. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/30/12 04/27/12 Henry Hub 2.10 2.05 New York citygate 2.34 2.26 Chicago citygate 2.13 2.15 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.00 1.95 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.06 2.04 Southern California border 2.20 2.10 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.10 2.01 Waha (West Texas) 2.11 2.01 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.16 2.13 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.16 2.12

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)