* Cash prices slip on lighter weekend demand
* Tennessee Marcellus price point briefly trades below $1
* Warmer extended forecasts seen lifting demand next week
* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. spot Henry Hub natural gas
prices slipped on Friday from a three-month high, pressured by
typically light weekend demand and moderate Northeast and
Midwest weather for the next few days that has also slowed
overall loads.
Gas for Saturday-through-Monday delivery at Henry Hub
NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, slipped 4 cents to
$2.56 per million British thermal units after hitting a
three-month high of $2.60 on Thursday.
Hub differentials to futures weakened sharply to about 10
cents under NYMEX from a 4-cent discount on Thursday.
The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of
$2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.15 and the $4.42
mean on the same day in 2010.
In major consumer markets, prices on Transco pipeline at the
New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 lost 12 cents to $2.59 on the mild
weekend outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 4 cents lower at $2.54.
"Weekends are usually pretty rough (on demand) but the
weather for the next few days is also pretty mild," a Houston
cash trader said.
He noted that mild weekend forecasts for the Northeast drove
the Tennessee Zone 4 Marcellus price point on ICE down nearly 70
cents to an average of $1.43, making it the biggest loser of the
day. Trades were done as low as 95 cents as prospects for
limited demand in the region backed up supplies.
While demand for gas typically slows over the weekend when
many schools and businesses close, traders said they expected
burns to pick up next week as temperatures climb.
"This (11-15 day) period begins where the prior (6-10 day)
period left off, with some additional warm changes to the
Midwest and Northeast. The result will be a continuation of an
abnormal amount of cooling demand for late May across key
regions," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in a report.
Some traders do not expect much downside in prices, noting
the supply and demand balance for gas has tightened this year
amid signs that record production was finally slowing while
demand was picking up as more electric utilities switch from
coal to cheaper gas to generate power.
Analysts estimate that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired
power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more
than 35 percent versus the same time last year.
But some traders noted concerns that prices were reaching
levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a
big factor in boosting gas demand this year.
PRODUCTION, NEEDS TRIMMING
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale,
is still flowing at near record highs.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count climbed by two this week to 600, but the count is still
hovering just above the 10-year low of 598 hit last week.
The 36-percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936
in October has raised expectations that producers were finally
getting serious about stemming the record flood of supplies.
But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the
type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit
another all-time high this week, climbing six to 1,193.
The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
RECORD INVENTORIES
Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion
cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
While the build was above expectations and viewed as
slightly bearish - the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a
55 bcf gain - traders noted it was still well below average for
this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and
the five-year average.
The surplus to last year is down 13 percent from its late
March peak, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs
for this time, stirring concerns that the storage glut will
drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and
pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of
the last six weeks, but traders said more light builds will be
needed to trim excess supplies to more manageable levels in the
26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
The storage surplus versus year-ago will have to be cut by
another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf
estimate of total capacity before next winter. Stocks peaked
last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 67 to 88 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.
In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas
futures settled up 14.8 cents, or 5.7 percent, at $2.742
per mmBtu, its highest close in four months. Warmer forecasts
for next week and signs that the gas market was tightening
backed gains.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
05/18/12 05/17/12
Henry Hub 2.56 2.60
New York city gate 2.59 2.71
Chicago city gate 2.54 2.58
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.38 2.46
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.47 2.49
Southern California Border 2.53 2.67
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.50 2.53
Waha (West Texas) 2.49 2.55
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.53 2.61
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.54 2.59
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
