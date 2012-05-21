* Henry Hub cash matches last week's 3-month high * Warmer extended forecasts seen lifting demand this week * Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. spot natural gas prices gained ground on Monday, with Henry Hub cash tying Thursday's three-month high on better weekday demand and warmer Northeast and Midwest forecasts for later this week and next week that should boost overall loads. Gas for Tuesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, climbed 4 cents to $2.60 per million British thermal units, matching Thursday's three-month high. Hub differentials to futures firmed sharply to about 7 cents under NYMEX from a 10-cent discount on Friday. The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of $2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.05 and the $4.12 mean on the same day in 2010. In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 jumped 13 cents to $2.72 on the warmer late-week outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 7 cents higher at $2.61. "I think the market is getting ahead of itself. We may not be filling up storage as fast as last year, but it's already almost full," a Texas-based trader said, noting current storage was about 65 percent full, with producing region stocks hovering at about 78 percent of capacity. Demand for gas typically rebounds during weekdays as many schools and businesses reopen. Traders said they expected burns to pick up later this week as temperatures climb. "Overall a generally warm (11-15 day) forecast is expected to persist as the lack of any significant cool signals continues," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in a report. Some traders note that the supply and demand balance for gas has tightened this year amid signs that record production was finally slowing while demand was picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. Analysts estimate that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 35 percent versus the same time last year. But some traders cautioned that prices may be reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year. PRODUCTION, NEEDS TRIMMING Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near-record highs. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count climbed by two last week to 600, just above the 10-year low of 598 hit two weeks ago. The 36-percent drop in the count since peaking at 936 in October has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming output. But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week, climbing six to 1,193. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) RECORD INVENTORIES Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While the build was above expectations and viewed as slightly bearish - the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 55 bcf gain - traders noted it was still well below average for this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average. The surplus to last year is down 13 percent from its late March peak, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time, stirring concerns that the storage glut could still drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up. Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks, but traders said more light builds will be needed to trim excess surplus to more manageable levels in the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin. The storage surplus versus year-ago will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity before next winter. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 67 to 88 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf. In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures settled down 13.3 cents, or 4.9 percent, at $2.609 per mmBtu, pressured by profit taking after a strong, 9-percent, run up last week. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 05/21/12 05/18/12 Henry Hub 2.60 2.56 New York city gate 2.72 2.59 Chicago city gate 2.61 2.54 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.47 2.38 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.54 2.47 Southern California Border 2.66 2.53 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.56 2.50 Waha (West Texas) 2.57 2.49 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.60 2.53 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.60 2.54 (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Carol Bishopric)