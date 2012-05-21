* Henry Hub cash matches last week's 3-month high
* Warmer extended forecasts seen lifting demand this week
* Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. spot natural gas prices
gained ground on Monday, with Henry Hub cash tying Thursday's
three-month high on better weekday demand and warmer Northeast
and Midwest forecasts for later this week and next week that
should boost overall loads.
Gas for Tuesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key
supply point in Louisiana, climbed 4 cents to $2.60 per million
British thermal units, matching Thursday's three-month high.
Hub differentials to futures firmed sharply to about 7 cents
under NYMEX from a 10-cent discount on Friday.
The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of
$2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.05 and the $4.12
mean on the same day in 2010.
In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco
pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 jumped 13 cents to
$2.72 on the warmer late-week outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 7
cents higher at $2.61.
"I think the market is getting ahead of itself. We may not
be filling up storage as fast as last year, but it's already
almost full," a Texas-based trader said, noting current storage
was about 65 percent full, with producing region stocks hovering
at about 78 percent of capacity.
Demand for gas typically rebounds during weekdays as many
schools and businesses reopen. Traders said they expected burns
to pick up later this week as temperatures climb.
"Overall a generally warm (11-15 day) forecast is expected
to persist as the lack of any significant cool signals
continues," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in a report.
Some traders note that the supply and demand balance for gas
has tightened this year amid signs that record production was
finally slowing while demand was picking up as more electric
utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.
Analysts estimate that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired
power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more
than 35 percent versus the same time last year.
But some traders cautioned that prices may be reaching
levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a
big factor in boosting gas demand this year.
PRODUCTION, NEEDS TRIMMING
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale,
is still flowing at near-record highs.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count climbed by two last week to 600, just above the 10-year
low of 598 hit two weeks ago. The 36-percent drop in the count
since peaking at 936 in October has stirred talk that producers
were finally getting serious about stemming output.
But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the
type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit
another all-time high last week, climbing six to 1,193.
The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
RECORD INVENTORIES
Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 61 billion
cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
While the build was above expectations and viewed as
slightly bearish - the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a
55 bcf gain - traders noted it was still well below average for
this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and
the five-year average.
The surplus to last year is down 13 percent from its late
March peak, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for
this time, stirring concerns that the storage glut could still
drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and
pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up.
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of
the last six weeks, but traders said more light builds will be
needed to trim excess surplus to more manageable levels in the
26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
The storage surplus versus year-ago will have to be cut by
another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf
estimate of total capacity before next winter. Stocks peaked
last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 67 to 88 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 101 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 97 bcf.
In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas
futures settled down 13.3 cents, or 4.9 percent, at
$2.609 per mmBtu, pressured by profit taking after a strong,
9-percent, run up last week.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
05/21/12 05/18/12
Henry Hub 2.60 2.56
New York city gate 2.72 2.59
Chicago city gate 2.61 2.54
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.47 2.38
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.54 2.47
Southern California Border 2.66 2.53
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.56 2.50
Waha (West Texas) 2.57 2.49
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.60 2.53
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.60 2.54
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
