* Northeast, Midwest heat on the way, lifts cash prices
* Tighter supply-demand fundamentals also lend support
* Milder extended forecasts limit upside
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data on
Friday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. spot natural gas firmed
across the board on Thursday for a second straight day, backed
by warm Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts for later this
week and early next week that should boost electricity demand
for cooling.
Gas for Friday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply
point in Louisiana, rose 6 cents to $2.66 per million British
thermal units, a new three-month high.
Hub differentials to futures firmed to 6 cents under NYMEX
from an 8-cent discount on Wednesday.
The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of
$2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.37 and the $4.08
mean on the same day in 2010.
In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco
pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 10 cents to
$2.86, while Chicago NG-CHGC was 6 cents higher at $2.68.
Gains in both markets were driven by expectations that
temperatures will climb well above 80 degrees Fahrenheit for the
next several days and force homeowners and businesses to crank
up their air conditioners.
A pipeline leak disrupted some gas supply to the New York
City area, but traders said it did not have much impact on
prices.
The supply-demand balance for gas has tightened this year as
record production seemed to slow slightly while demand got a big
boost from more electric utilities switching from coal to
cheaper gas to generate power.
Analysts estimated that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired
power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more
than 35 percent versus the same time last year.
But some traders cautioned that prices may be reaching
levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a
big factor in boosting gas demand this year.
STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion
cubic feet to 2.744 trillion cubic feet.
While the build was in line with market expectations and
viewed as neutral -- the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a
76 bcf gain -- traders noted it was still well below average for
this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and
the five-year average.
The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 24 bcf
to 750 bcf, or 38 percent above the same week in 2011. It also
cut 20 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average,
reducing the total to 753 bcf, or 38 percent.
The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from late
March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs
for this time. There are still concerns that the storage glut
will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of
the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds
will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in
the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 63 to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf.
PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale,
is flowing at near-record highs.
Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less
than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough
to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed
rig count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600.
The count has dropped 36 percent since peaking at 936 in
October, stirring talk that producers were finally getting
serious about stemming the flood of supplies.
But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the
type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit
another all-time high last week.
The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s
)
In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas
futures settled down 9 cents, or 3.3 percent, at $2.647
per mmBtu, pressured by the milder outlook for late next week.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
05/24/12 05/23/12
Henry Hub 2.60 2.60
New York city gate 2.76 2.76
Chicago city gate 2.62 2.62
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.49 2.49
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.52 2.52
Southern California Border 2.63 2.63
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.56 2.56
Waha (West Texas) 2.57 2.57
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.61 2.61
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.60 2.60
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting By Joe Silha)