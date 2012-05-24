* Northeast, Midwest heat on the way, lifts cash prices * Tighter supply-demand fundamentals also lend support * Milder extended forecasts limit upside * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data on Friday By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. spot natural gas firmed across the board on Thursday for a second straight day, backed by warm Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts for later this week and early next week that should boost electricity demand for cooling. Gas for Friday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, rose 6 cents to $2.66 per million British thermal units, a new three-month high. Hub differentials to futures firmed to 6 cents under NYMEX from an 8-cent discount on Wednesday. The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of $2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.37 and the $4.08 mean on the same day in 2010. In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 10 cents to $2.86, while Chicago NG-CHGC was 6 cents higher at $2.68. Gains in both markets were driven by expectations that temperatures will climb well above 80 degrees Fahrenheit for the next several days and force homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners. A pipeline leak disrupted some gas supply to the New York City area, but traders said it did not have much impact on prices. The supply-demand balance for gas has tightened this year as record production seemed to slow slightly while demand got a big boost from more electric utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. Analysts estimated that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 35 percent versus the same time last year. But some traders cautioned that prices may be reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year. STORAGE, STILL AT RECORD U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 77 billion cubic feet to 2.744 trillion cubic feet. While the build was in line with market expectations and viewed as neutral -- the Reuters poll estimate was looking for a 76 bcf gain -- traders noted it was still well below average for this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average. The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 24 bcf to 750 bcf, or 38 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 20 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 753 bcf, or 38 percent. The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from late March highs, but traders noted stocks are still at record highs for this time. There are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 63 to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf. PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is flowing at near-record highs. Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market. Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600. The count has dropped 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October, stirring talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures settled down 9 cents, or 3.3 percent, at $2.647 per mmBtu, pressured by the milder outlook for late next week. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 05/24/12 05/23/12 Henry Hub 2.60 2.60 New York city gate 2.76 2.76 Chicago city gate 2.62 2.62 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.49 2.49 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.52 2.52 Southern California Border 2.63 2.63 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.56 2.56 Waha (West Texas) 2.57 2.57 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.61 2.61 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.60 2.60 (Reporting By Joe Silha)