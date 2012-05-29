* Major price points fall, but Southwest up
* Cooler weather expected later in the week
* Futures down 3 percent; 3rd session of losses
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. spot natural gas prices
fell at most points on Tuesday as cooler weather was forecast
for later in the week, with Henry Hub down further from a
three-month high hit last week.
Meanwhile, some areas in the southwest saw gains as weather
there was expected to remain above normal for the rest of the
week.
Gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key
supply point in Louisiana, fell 6 cents to $2.50 per million
British thermal units, a second straight session of losses after
hitting a three-month high of $2.66 on Thursday.
Hub differentials to futures firmed to 1 cent under NYMEX
from a 3-cent discount on Friday.
The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of
$2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.63 and the $4.31
mean on the same day in 2010.
In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco
pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 6 cents to
$2.73 as cooler weather late week reduced anticipated air
conditioning demand. Chicago NG-CHGC was 1 cent lower at
$2.54.
Cash prices failed to find support from futures which fell
on Tuesday for a third straight session. As of 1:50 p.m. EDT,
front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, which expire later Tuesday, were at $2.487 per
million British thermal units, down about 8 cents, more than 3
percent.
The front month hit a 3-1/2 month high of $2.759 on May 18
before losing more than 6 percent last week, its biggest weekly
decline in two months.
STORAGE STILL AT RECORD
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
domestic gas inventories rose to 2.744 trillion cubic feet.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 750
bcf, or 38 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year
average to 753 bcf, or 38 percent.
The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from
late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record
highs for this time of year. Concerns remain that the glut will
drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill.
Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of
the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds
will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in
the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 59 bcf to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf.
PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD
Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers, gas production is still flowing at
near-record highs.
Announced cuts so far have slowed output by less than 1 bcf
per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a
real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The near 37 percent
drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has
stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about
stemming the flood of supplies.
But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated
gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed
the overall drop in dry gas output. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for above-normal readings for much of the
mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on both
coasts.
Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,000
megawatts, or 16 percent, on Tuesday, down from about 20,400 MW
out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about
12,700 MW.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
05/29/12 05/25/12
Henry Hub 2.50 2.56
New York city gate 2.73 2.79
Chicago city gate 2.54 2.55
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.40 2.40
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.49 2.46
Southern California Border 2.58 2.46
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.51 2.54
Waha (West Texas) 2.48 2.50
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.54 2.57
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.55 2.57
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
RELATED LINKS
- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>
- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........
- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>
- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......
- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....
- North American Power Transmission Table .....
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-
- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>
- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:>
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by David Gregorio)