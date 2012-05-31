(Corrects May 31 prices in table) * Prices slide on moderating weather after weekend heat * Weekly storage data neutral, monthly production supportive * Futures reverse course, head higher after four losses * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. spot natural gas prices slid for a fourth straight session Thursday, pressured by moderating weather forecasts for most of the nation after a hot weekend and early week in consuming regions. Gas for Friday delivery at benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 5 cents on average to $2.34 per million British thermal units, sliding from a three-month high of $2.66 a week ago. Hub cash differentials to futures also eased to about 12 cents under the front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from 1-cent premium late Wednesday. The daily Hub average remained above the May monthly index of $2.03, but was well below the year-ago price of $4.63. Despite the recent slide, cash prices gained 11 percent this month, and remain well above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April. In major consumer markets, gas on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 slid 13 cents to $2.46, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 12 cents lower on the day at $2.35. Temperatures in both key gas consuming cities were expected to moderate from well-above-normal levels seen over the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on the coasts. But some private forecasters, including MDA EarthSat, were calling for cooler weather in the Midwest to Northeast over the one- to five-day and six- to 10-day periods. In late trade on NYMEX, the front month contract was up about 5 cents at $2.47, reversing four days of losses after positive production data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. U.S. natural gas production fell 0.4 percent in March to 71.76 billion cubic feet, as producers continued to scale back drilling activity in the face of low prices, a second monthly decline after a revised 1 percent fall in February, EIA data showed. Weekly gas storage data, while in line with Reuters poll estimates, was well below average for the seventh time in eight weeks. The EIA showed U.S. natural gas inventories rose 71 billion cubic feet last week, in line with Reuters estimates for a 70-bcf gain, but well below the year-ago adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 100 bcf. DESPITE LIGHTER BUILDS, STORAGE STILL BLOATED Thursday's report from the U.S. EIA showed domestic gas inventories rose to 2.815 trillion cubic feet. The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 732 bcf, or 35 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year average to 724 bcf, or also 35 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The surplus to last year has dropped significantly from late-March peaks, but stocks remain at record highs for this time of year. There are concerns that the glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut another several hundred bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. Early estimates for next week's EIA report range from 40 bcf to 83 bcf versus an 81-bcf adjusted increase a year earlier and a five-year average gain for that week of 99 bcf. PRODUCTION FALLING FROM RECORD Thursday's EIA data showed gas production was finally dropping from January's record high, with two straight monthly declines. In addition, Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The near 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 17,700 megawatts, or 18 percent, on Thursday, down from about 20,400 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about 14,300 MW. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 05/31/12 05/30/12 Henry Hub 2.34 2.39 New York city gate 2.46 2.59 Chicago city gate 2.35 2.47 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.23 2.33 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.28 2.41 Southern California Border 2.51 2.49 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.33 2.41 Waha (West Texas) 2.32 2.40 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.33 2.42 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.33 2.43 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)