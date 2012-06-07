* Gas futures also slide after two consecutive gains * Weekly inventory data seen as bearish * Warmer weather expected in consuming regions * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. spot natural gas prices fell across the nation on Thursday, most for the first time in four sessions, pressured along with weaker gas futures by a bigger-than-expected build to already bloated inventories. But warmer weather on tap for consuming regions of the nation and supportive production and gas drilling rig data were all expected to help limit more losses. Gas for Friday delivery at benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 8 cents on average to $2.33 per million British thermal units, after rising 2 cents on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday. Hub cash prices hit a three-month high of $2.66 on May 24, but slid nearly 13 percent last week. Hub cash differentials to futures, however, firmed to just 1 cent under the falling front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from a 6-cent discount late Wednesday. The daily Hub average remained below the June monthly index of $2.42 and well below the year-ago price of $4.83. Despite their recent slide, cash prices gained 11 percent in May and remain well above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April. NYMEX front-month gas futures slid 14.7 cents, or about 6 percent, to settle at $2.274. In major consumer markets, gas on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 also fell 8 cents on average to $2.46, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 8 cents lower on the day at $2.37. Temperatures in both key gas consuming cities and their surrounding regions were seen above normal for the next five days, with heat building over the Midwest, according to forecaster MDA EarthSat. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for much of the nation, with normal or below-normal readings in Florida and the West. BIG STORAGE BUILD ADDS TO BLOATED INVENTORIES Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 62 billion cubic feet to 2.877 trillion cubic feet. The build was above Reuters poll expectations for a 56 bcf gain, but it was still below average for an eighth time in nine weeks. The inventory build trimmed the surplus to last year to 713 bcf, or 33 percent, and sliced the excess versus the five-year average, to 687 bcf, or 31 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds, pulling the surplus to last year down 20 percent from late March highs. But with stocks still at record highs for this time of year, there are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 465 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 64 bcf to 80 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 72 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 88 bcf. PRODUCTION FALLING FROM RECORD EIA data last week also showed gas production was finally dropping from January's record high, with two straight monthly declines. The EIA said U.S. natural gas production fell 0.4 percent in March to 71.76 bcf as producers continued to scale back drilling in the face of low prices. It was a second monthly decline after a revised 1 percent fall in February. In addition, Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 12-1/2 year low of 588. The 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling - since peaking at 936 in October - has stirred talk producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,600 megawatts, or 16 percent, on Thursday, up from about 15,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 10,900 MW. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 06/07/12 06/06/12 Henry Hub 2.33 2.41 New York city gate 2.46 2.54 Chicago city gate 2.37 2.45 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.23 2.34 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.31 2.39 Southern California Border 2.50 2.61 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.32 2.41 Waha (West Texas) 2.29 2.37 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.34 2.41 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.32 2.41 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)