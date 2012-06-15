* Warmer weather on tap for consuming regions * Gas futures edge lower after huge gains Thursday * Weekly inventory, drilling rig data supportive * Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. spot natural gas prices surged on Friday, with traders blaming the rise on follow through to huge gains in the gas futures market on Thursday, as well as some warmer weather on tap for consuming regions of the nation near-term. Gas futures jumped more than 14 percent on Thursday in the biggest one-day gain in nearly three years after government storage data showed a smaller-than-expected weekly build to inventories. With many cash deals done for the day prior to the release of the weekly data, cash typically plays catch up to the futures market on the following day. Gas for weekend delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana surged 24 cents, or 11 percent, on average to $2.44 per million British thermal units, after rising just 2 cents on Thursday for gas delivered on Friday. Hub cash differentials to futures remained at a 15-cent discount to the front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed a 16-cent discount late Thursday. In some profit-taking on Friday, gas futures slid 2.8 cents to finish at $2.467. Hub cash prices are down about 8 percent from their three-month high of $2.66 hit on May 24, but are 34 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April. The daily Hub average edged above the June monthly index of $2.42, but remained well below the year-ago price of $4.53. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92. In major consumer markets, gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 jumped 22 cents, or 9 percent, to $2.55, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 23 cents higher on the day at $2.44. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities and their surrounding regions were above or much-above normal for the next one to five days, according to forecaster MDA EarthSat Weather. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for above-normal readings across much of the eastern U.S. and in parts of the Southwest, with normal readings in Florida, Texas and the mid-Continent and below-normal readings along the West Coast. LIGHT BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL AT RECORD Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic feet. The build fell short of a Reuters poll estimate of 74 bcf and came in well below last year's gain of 72 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 88 bcf. Lagging stock builds this spring in the past nine out of 10 weeks have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 22 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 32 percent above the same week in 2011 and sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 29 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns remain that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories stand at 72 percent full, with producing-region stocks at 82 percent of capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. The EIA on Tuesday said it expected gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 47 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 90 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf. PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT The EIA also on Tuesday trimmed its estimates for domestic natural gas production and consumption growth in 2012. Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows, prompting some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, was expected to rise 4.1 percent. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the lowest level in nearly 13 years. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about slowing record supplies. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several producers seemed to be taking a modest toll on gas production, but analysts say cuts so far of about 1 bcf per day were not enough to significantly reduce supplies. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 11,400 megawatts, or 11 percent, on Friday, up from 9,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 7,000 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 06/15/12 06/14/12 Henry Hub 2.44 2.20 New York citygate 2.55 2.33 Chicago citygate 2.44 2.21 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.26 2.06 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.35 2.14 Southern California Border 2.55 2.42 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.42 2.18 Waha (West Texas) 2.38 2.17 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.41 2.19 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.41 2.20 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)