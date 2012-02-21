* Mild U.S. weather forecasts slow demand, pressure prices
* Record-high production, storage also weigh on sentiment
* Recent gas rig count declines stir talk of production cuts
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. spot natural gas
prices lost ground on Tuesday, undermined by record high
supplies and by fairly mild weather this week that will likely
further slow demand.
Gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key
supply point in Louisiana, on average lost 4 cents to $2.63 per
million British thermal units, with late-morning deals weakening
slightly to 2.5 cents over NYMEX from a 5-cent premium on
Friday.
The daily Hub average is just below the February monthly
index of $2.67 but well below the year-ago price of $3.89 and
the $4.92 mean on the same day in 2010.
In major consumer markets, next-day prices for gas on the
Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 8
cents to $2.94 on the mild midweek outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC
was 6 cents lower at $2.71.
"We don't have a lot of (cold) weather this week. If we
can't work off the (inventory) surplus, then prices are going
lower," a Texas-based trader said, adding concerns about excess
gas in storage could cap price gains this year.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
the Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above
normal for the next five days, then cool to seasonal or slightly
below seasonal later this week and early next week.
With no extreme cold on the horizon and only four more weeks
of winter left, few traders expected much upside in prices with
production still running at or near all-time highs and storage
likely to end winter at a record high.
INVENTORY GLUT
One of the mildest winters on record has slowed inventory
draws by about 530 billion cubic feet, or 33 percent, and left a
huge cushion in storage that could easily meet any late-season
spike in heating demand.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed total domestic gas stocks at 2.761 trillion cubic
feet, a record high for mid-February and about 42 percent above
last year and 38 percent above the five-year average.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage
owners to pull more than 1.9 tcf from inventory to help meet the
surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of
storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.
Stocks now stand at 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year
and 765 bcf, or 38 percent above average, a huge cushion that
can easily meet any late-winter spikes in heating demand.
The huge surplus could pressure prices in late March if
contractual obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of
inventory to meet seasonal turnover requirements.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in demand was likely
to add to an already-huge inventory glut and could drive
front-month futures below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit two
weeks ago.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 110 bcf to 171 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and
the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf.
A Reuters end-winter inventory poll last week showed
analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an
all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well
above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
Bloated inventories could also spell trouble for prices late
in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out
of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
WHEN WILL RECORD PRODUCTION SLOW?
Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned
production cuts by several key producers have lent some support
to gas prices.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by four to 716, its lowest since October
2009. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more
talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry
gas operations.
(Drilling rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
On Friday, Encana said it would shut in 250 million cubic
feet per day of North American gas production immediately and
expects to reduce production by up to 600 mmcf per day by the
end of the year.
But many traders were still skeptical of planned production
cuts, noting the reductions announced so far - likely less than
1 billion cubic feet per day - were not enough to tighten a
market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcfd, or more than 4
percent.
Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be
reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have
shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which
still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the
market after processing.
While tighter environmental rules on emissions and
relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from
utilities and industry, analysts say it will be difficult to
balance the gas market without serious production cuts.
In late New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas
futures were down 6.1 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $2.623,
pressured by mild U.S. weather this week.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
02/21/12 02/17/12
Henry Hub 2.63 2.67
New York city gate 2.94 3.02
Chicago city gate 2.71 2.77
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.50 2.56
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.58 2.65
Southern California Border 2.80 2.82
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.59 2.64
Waha (West Texas) 2.56 2.63
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.69 2.74
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.66 2.72
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
