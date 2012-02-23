* Prices rise at every price point across nation * Henry Hub gas well above recent 28-month low * Gas futures turn negative late after Wednesday's gains * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose for the first time this week on Thursday, with most traders blaming the rise on follow through to gains in gas futures on Wednesday and a larger-than-expected weekly drawdown from storage despite mild weather. Some also said recent drilling cuts could start to signal a slowdown in production, helping to limit more losses. Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 8 cents on average to $2.68 per million British thermal units, after slipping 3 cents on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday. Late Hub cash deals also firmed slightly to about 7 cents over the front month March futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Wednesday at a 6-cent premium. In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data. But the benchmark is still down nearly $1, or 24 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down more than $2.20, or 46 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June. Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year. Thursday's daily Hub average was back above the February monthly index of $2.67, but still below the year-ago price of $3.83. On NYMEX, the front month contract traded slid 2.2 cents to settle at $2.621, after rising as high as $2.695. In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 3 cents on average to $2.91, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 8 cents higher on the day at $2.77. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen in the mid-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in New York and mostly the low-40s F in Chicago, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called for below-normal readings for about the western third of the nation, but normal or above-normal readings in the East. On the storage front, Thursday's report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 166 billion cubic feet, above Reuters poll estimates for a 158 bcf draw, the year-ago drawdown of 102 bcf and a five-year average drop of 145 bcf for that week. BUT STORAGE STILL A BIG CONCERN Despite Thursday's big draw and some price gains last week, one of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 510 bcf, or 29 percent, and left a huge cushion in inventories that could cap any more gains this year. Thursday's report showed stocks stand at 2.595 trillion cubic feet - still at record highs for this time of year, and 753 bcf, or 41 percent, above last year and 744 bcf, or 40 percent, above the five-year average level. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.3 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop. With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to meet seasonal turnover requirements. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 80 bcf to 100 bcf versus last year's drop of 85 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf. A Reuters end-winter poll issued last week showed analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. MORE FUNDAMENTALS About 15,400 megawatts, or 15 percent, of the nation's nuclear capacity was offline on Thursday, up from just 6,900 MW out at this time last year and a five-year average outage rate of about 9,700 MW for this week. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) But many traders remain skeptical of announced production cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent. Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 02/23/12 02/22/12 Henry Hub 2.68 2.60 New York city gate 2.91 2.88 Chicago city gate 2.77 2.69 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.54 2.47 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.68 2.58 Southern California Border 2.85 2.81 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.65 2.57 Waha (West Texas) 2.64 2.54 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.75 2.68 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.72 2.64 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)