* Prices fall at most price points for second session
* Henry Hub gas still above recent 28-month low
* Gas futures slide for third day ahead of expiration
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Most U.S. spot natural
gas prices fell for a second straight session on Monday, bucking
the typical rise on the return of weekday industrial demand as
mild weather in much of the eastern half of the nation curbed
heating loads.
In addition, weaker gas futures and ongoing concerns over
bloated inventories added more weight to the downside, traders
said.
But some western price points showed some of the day's only
gains, with below-normal temperatures focused only in the
western third of the country.
Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub
NG-W-HH in Louisiana fell 5 cents on average to $2.55 per
million British thermal units, after sliding 8 cents on Friday
for gas delivered through Monday.
But late Hub cash deals firmed slightly to about 8 cents
over the front month March futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Friday at a
6-cent premium.
In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest
price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.
The benchmark is also still down nearly $1, or 28 percent,
since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday in November, and is down more than $2.30, or 48 percent,
from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have not broken above $3 so far this year.
Monday's daily Hub average was still below the February
monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $3.93.
On NYMEX, the front month contract, which expires at the end
of Monday's session, traded late down about 11 cents, or more
than 4 percent, at $2.444.
In major consuming markets, gas for Tuesday delivery on the
Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 slid 2
cents on average to $2.83, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was also
2 cents lower on the day at $2.65.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen seen
in the mid-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in New York and mostly
the 40s F in Chicago for the next several days, according to the
Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Sunday called for above-normal readings for about the eastern
two-thirds of the nation, and normal or below-normal readings
only in the West.
STORAGE STILL A BIG CONCERN FOR BULLS
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell by 166 billion cubic feet to 2.595 trillion cubic feet -
still at record highs for this time of year, and 753 bcf, or 41
percent, above last year and 744 bcf, or 40 percent, above the
five-year average level.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Despite the bigger-than-expected draw last week and some
price gains this month, one of the mildest winters on record has
slowed storage draws by about 510 bcf, or 29 percent, and left a
huge cushion in inventories that could cap any more gains this
year.
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage
owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the
surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.3 tcf of
storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge
surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual
obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to
meet seasonal turnover requirements.
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 80 bcf to 100 bcf versus last year's drop of 85 bcf and the
five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf.
A Reuters end-winter poll issued recently showed analysts
expect stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of
2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous
record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late
in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out
of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Nearly 18,000 megawatts, or 18 percent, of the nation's
nuclear capacity was offline on Monday, up about 10,000 MW out
at this time last year and a five-year average outage rate of
about 11,400 MW for this week.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by six to 710, its lowest mark since October 2009. It
was the seventh straight weekly decline and stirred more talk
that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas
operations.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
But many traders remain skeptical of announced production
cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to
tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or
more than 4 percent.
Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be
reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have
shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which
still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the
market after processing.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
02/27/12 02/24/12
Henry Hub 2.55 2.60
New York city gate 2.83 2.85
Chicago city gate 2.65 2.67
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.43 2.46
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.56 2.58
Southern California Border 2.76 2.68
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.51 2.55
Waha (West Texas) 2.49 2.53
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.65 2.67
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.60 2.65
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)