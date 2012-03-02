(Changes headline to reflect most prices down) * Cash prices trade lower ahead of weekend * Henry Hub cash differential firms relative to futures * Coming up: CFTC trade data Friday NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. spot natural gas prices mostly lost ground on Friday, pressured by lighter weekend loads and record high supplies despite supportive forecasts for cooler weather early next week. Physical gas for weekend delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, slipped 7 cents to $2.38 per million British thermal units, but late-morning deals firmed to 8 cents under NYMEX from a 13-cent discount on Thursday. The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of $2.42 and well below the year-ago price of $3.79 and the $4.78 mean on the same day in 2010. The Hub mostly traded at a premium to front-month futures in February, as unexpected nuclear plant outages, a steep decline in gas drilling and planned production cuts by several key producers helped tighten the market. Gas prices hovering just above 10-year lows also have prompted more industrial use and triggered some additional utility fuel switching from more expensive coal. But a huge storage surplus and mild late-winter weather will likely keep gas prices on the defensive this month, particularly with concerns that storage ratchets, or contractual obligations, may force some to cycle gas out of inventory to meet minimum turnover requirements before the end of the season on March 31. In major consumer markets, prices for gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6, the day's only gainer, inched up a penny to $2.69 on the cool Sunday-Monday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 5 cents lower at $2.46. After some cool weather early next week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal as daytime highs climb to the mid- or high 50s Fahrenheit. PRODUCTION STILL HIGH Gas prices on Friday did not react to Baker Hughes drilling data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the eighth straight week to a 31-month low of 691. Producers continue to slow dry gas drilling operations in the face of low prices, but their shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output. U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed that December gross natural gas production in the lower 48 U.S. states slipped slightly from a record high in November. It was the first decline in 10 months. But the EIA said the largest decline, seen in Wyoming, was partly due to a compressor fire. Output in key shale plays such as Marcellus continued to grow. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) A Bernstein report last week said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. STORAGE, A BIG PROBLEM FOR BULLS Most traders agreed Thursday's weekly inventory report was bearish, noting the 82 billion cubic feet withdrawal was below the Reuters poll estimate of 90 bcf and well below the five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic inventories of 2.513 trillion cubic feet were still at record highs for this time of year, standing at 756 bcf, or 43 percent, above last year and 780 bcf, or 45 percent, above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) HINTS OF A TIGHTER MARKET While on an absolute basis, the stock draw was seen as bearish, traders noted recent inventory reports have hinted at a modest tightening in the supply-demand balance. But the slightly supportive data so far has failed to stir buying. Late-season nuclear plant outages are still running about 6,600 megawatts above normal for this time of year, which could add more than 1 billion cubic feet to daily gas demand. And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. But the specter of stocks ending winter at an all-time high above 2.2 tcf has made it difficult to be bullish on prices in the near term, particularly with winter ending on a mild note and production running at or near record highs. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 66 bcf to 95 bcf versus last year's adjusted drop of 63 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 92 bcf. The inventory overhang could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. In late New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures were up 2.5 cents, or 1 percent, at $2.488, backed by pre-weekend short covering after Thursday's near 6 percent slide. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 03/02/12 03/01/12 Henry Hub 2.38 2.45 New York city gate 2.69 2.68 Chicago city gate 2.46 2.51 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.22 2.29 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.40 2.44 Southern California Border 2.37 2.58 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.32 2.36 Waha (West Texas) 2.31 2.34 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.43 2.48 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.42 2.48 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)