* Most prices slide seven of past eight sessions
* Henry Hub still above recent 28-month low
* Gas futures flat to higher after Monday's big drop
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. spot natural gas
fell at most price points for the seventh time in the past eight
sessions on Tuesday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana
pressured again by mild weather that has curbed heating loads
and left winter inventories swollen.
Cash prices also remained at a discount to gas futures for a
sixth straight day, as the weak fundamentals pressured cash to
fall in back in line after having traded at a premium for much
of the winter.
Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 1
cent on average to $2.30 per million British thermal units,
after sliding 7 cents on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday.
Late Hub cash deals eased slightly to about 8 cents under
the front month April futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Monday at about
a 6-cent discount.
In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest
price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.
The benchmark is also still down more than $1.20, or 35
percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down more than $2.60,
or 53 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave
in early June.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September
and have not broken above $3 so far this year.
Tuesday's daily Hub average was still below the March
monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.73.
On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late near flat at
$2.353, after tumbling about 5 percent on Monday.
In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on
the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6
dropped 15 cents on the late-week warm weather outlook to $2.54,
while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower on the day at
$2.39.
Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
climbing to the mid-60s Fahrenheit in New York and the low-60s F
in Chicago late this week, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday again called for above or much-above-normal readings
for nearly the entire country.
STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell to 2.513 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for
this time of year, and with no extreme cold on the horizon,
stocks are likely to end winter at an all-time high.
The weekly stock draw widened the inventory surplus to last
year and the five-year average, leaving both well above 700
billion cubic feet, a huge cushion to meet any spike in demand.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 56 bcf to 91 bcf versus last year's adjusted drop of 63 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 92 bcf.
Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners
to pull nearly 2.1 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in
heating demand. This season, one of the mildest on record, only
1.34 tcf of storage gas has been burned, a 36 percent drop.
Most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at 2.2
tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 18,500
megawatts, or 19 percent, on Tuesday, up from 12,300 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 13,100 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
But with production still running at or near all-time highs,
few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.
The EIA on Tuesday slightly raised its estimates for
domestic gas production growth in 2012, expecting output this
year to be up 2.6 percent from 2011's record levels.
It was the second straight month EIA increased production
estimates for this year despite a steep slide in the
gas-directed rig count and planned output cuts by several key
producers that have been squeezed by low prices.
But traders noted the EIA also called for larger gains in
consumption this year, due to increases in both the electricity
sector and industrial use.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for an eighth straight week to a 31-month low of
691.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
03/06/12 03/05/12
Henry Hub 2.30 2.31
New York city gate 2.54 2.69
Chicago city gate 2.39 2.41
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.19 2.20
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.32 2.33
Southern California Border 2.41 2.55
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.23 2.27
Waha (West Texas) 2.25 2.26
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.36 2.38
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.35 2.36
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
RELATED LINKS
- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>
- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........
- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>
- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......
- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....
- North American Power Transmission Table .....
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-
- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>
- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)