* Most prices slip 12 of past 13 sessions
* Benchmark Henry Hub, NY prices lowest since September 2009
* Gas futures sink further, break to 10-year spot low
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. spot natural
gas prices fell across the nation again on Tuesday, with
benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana and regional prices in New
York tumbling to their lowest marks in more than two years.
Henry Hub gas prices have fallen 12 percent so far this
month, pressured by mild late-winter weather and swelling
inventories.
Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH
slid 2 cents on average to $2.15 per million British thermal
units, its lowest price since September 2009, according to
Reuters data.
Hub cash gas fell 4 cents on Monday for gas delivered
on Tuesday, and is down nearly $1.40, or 39 percent, since the
return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in
November, and down $2.77, or 56 percent, from its 2011 high of
$4.92 hit during a heatwave in June.
Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since
mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this
year.
Late Hub cash deals, however, firmed slightly to about
9 cents under the front month April futures contract on the New
York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done early Monday at
about a 12-cent discount.
Tuesday's daily Hub average remained below the March
monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.90.
On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late down
about 3 cents at $2.236, after sliding to $2.204, a contract low
and lowest level for a front month since February 2002.
In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery
on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6
slid 3 cents on average to $2.26, also its lowest price since
September 2009, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 8 cents lower on
the day at $2.12.
Temperatures in both key gas- consuming cities were
expected to climb to the low to mid-70s Fahrenheit (21-24
Celsius) by midweek, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com.
STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell to 2.433 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for
this time of year, and more than 700 bcf, or 40 percent, above
both last year and the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 47 bcf to 66 bcf versus last year's drop of 60 bcf and the
five-year average decline of 79 bcf for that week.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to
end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,600
megawatts, or 20 percent, up from 14,700 MW out a year ago and a
five-year outage rate of about 14,900 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
But with production still running at or near all-time highs,
few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on
Monday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for
about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal
readings only in the West.
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of
670.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)
03/13/12 03/12/12
Henry Hub 2.15 2.17
New York city gate 2.26 2.29
Chicago city gate 2.12 2.20
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.92 1.99
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.93 2.05
Southern California Border 2.20 2.23
Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.05 2.12
Waha (West Texas) 2.04 2.09
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.12 2.18
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.12 2.18
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
RELATED LINKS
- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>
- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........
- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>
- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......
- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....
- North American Power Transmission Table .....
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-
- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>
- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:>
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)