* Cool early-week weather helps boost physical prices * Mild midweek forecasts, record supplies limit upside * Hub differential firms relative to futures, still at discount * Coming up: API oil data Tuesday NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. spot natural gas prices traded higher on Monday for the first time in four sessions as stronger weekday demand and cool weather early in the week underpinned the physical market despite record high supplies and forecasts for a milder midweek. Gas for Tuesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, climbed 9 cents to $2.16 per million British thermal units, with late-morning deals firming to 10 cents under NYMEX from a 23-cent discount on Friday. The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of $2.42 and well below the year-ago price of $4.13 and the $3.92 mean on the same day in 2010. In major consumer markets, next-day prices for gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 jumped 20 cents to $2.36 on the cool Tuesday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 6 cents higher at $2.18. "Cash bounced today and firmed to the (NYMEX) screen ahead of expiration (of April futures on Wednesday) as expected, but there's nothing bullish fundamentally," a Texas-based trader said, noting storage and inventories remained at or near record highs. After trading at a premium to NYMEX futures for most of the winter, record mild temperatures in March helped drive the Hub to a discount this month and pressured the benchmark price point to a 30-month low of $2.01 just 10 days ago. There are some signs that the market is tightening. Cheap gas prices have prompted more industrial use and some additional utility fuel switching from pricier coal. They have also led to a steep decline in dry gas drilling and forced some producers to cut back output at uneconomic wells. But a huge surplus in storage and the onset of spring - a time when heating and cooling loads typically slow - means that the recent price slide may not be over. After a cool start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal by midweek, but daytime highs of about 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius) will fall well short of the record readings seen over the last two weeks. STORAGE, A BIG PROBLEM FOR BULLS Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report showed total gas inventories climbed slightly to 2.380 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year and more than 800 billion cubic feet, or nearly 55 percent, above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The build came about two weeks earlier than usual and it was the first time in five years that storage registered a gain for that week. Storage is likely to finish the month at a record high of about 2.45 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 20 bcf to 58 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 8 bcf. Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and then pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more gas into a well-supplied market. PRODUCTION STILL HIGH High gas production, primarily from shale, has put pressure on gas prices over the last year, but traders said recent steep declines in gas drilling have stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to slow record output. Gas prices on Friday again failed to react to Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th straight week to 652, its lowest level since May 2002, when 640 rigs were operating. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Despite the steady decline in gas drilling, the slowdown has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record-high levels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday will issue its gross natural gas production report for January after reporting a slight drop for December late last month. Planned output cuts by producers could trim more than 1 bcf per day from flowing supply, but analysts and traders say the cuts are not nearly enough to significantly tighten supplies. While producers have shifted spending away from pure dry gas prospects to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays, analysts note those wells still produce plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas operations. Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year. In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, the front-month April gas futures contract, which expires on Wednesday, ended down 4.9 cents, or 2.2 percent, at $2.226 after trading between $2.224 and $2.318. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 03/26/12 03/23/12 Henry Hub 2.16 2.07 New York city gate 2.36 2.16 Chicago city gate 2.18 2.12 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.00 1.88 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.01 1.92 Southern California Border 2.44 2.20 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.08 2.02 Waha (West Texas) 2.07 1.99 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.21 2.04 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.17 2.03 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)