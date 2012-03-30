* Bearish storage, production data on Thursday weighs on
prices
* Moderate forecasts also pressure prices
* Hub discount relative to futures firms slightly
* Coming up: CFTC trade data on Friday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. spot Henry Hub natural
gas prices fell on Friday for the fifth time in six sessions,
with record high production and inventories and fairly mild
spring weather driving the benchmark price point to its lowest
since September 2009.
Gas for delivery on Sunday and Monday at Henry Hub
NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, slipped 2 cents to a
31-month low of $2.00 per million British thermal units,
eclipsing the recent low of $2.01 hit in mid-March.
Late morning differentials to futures firmed slightly but
the early April discount was still relatively steep at 21 cents
under NYMEX versus 25 cents under early on Thursday.
After trading at a premium to NYMEX for most of the winter,
record mild temperatures in March helped drive the Hub to a
discount this month and pressured the benchmark price point down
18 percent this month.
The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of
$2.42 and well under the year-ago price of $4.25 and the $3.79
mean on about the same day in 2010.
In major consumer markets, prices for April 1-2 gas on the
Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 were down
5 cents to $2.16 on the mild early-week outlook. Chicago
NG-CHGC was 8 cents lower at $1.99.
Extended forecasts have turned a bit cooler, but traders
said readings will not likely be cool enough to generate much
load, noting temperature averages were steadily rising now.
"While the net (6-10 day) pattern is still more warm than
cold, it includes an increase in cool variability compared to
the past several weeks," MDA EarthSat said in a report.
The private forecaster noted that the focus of the cooler
weather was along the East Coast and not the Midwest, which was
still seen as above normal.
PRODUCTION, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
Despite declines in gas drilling and planned output cuts by
several key producers like Chesapeake, high gas production,
primarily from shale, has helped pressure gas prices this year.
Gas prices on Friday reacted very little to Baker Hughes
data showing the gas-directed rig count rose by six to 658 after
hitting a 10-year low of 652 last week. It was the first gain in
the count in 12 weeks.
The relatively steady drop in dry gas drilling - the gas rig
count is still down nearly 30 percent since peaking at 936 in
mid-October, has stirred expectations that low gas prices would
finally force producers to curb dry gas output and tighten
supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows,
which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels,
primarily due to rising output from shale.
U.S. Energy Information Administration production data on
Thursday offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross
gas output climbing to a record high of 72.85 billion cubic feet
per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.
The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first
measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in
January and February 2011, had raised expectations that
producers might finally be curtailing output.
Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to
drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting
the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays
still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas output.
Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output
until later this year.
INVENTORY WORRIES
Energy Information Administration data on Thursday also
showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 bcf
to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The build, the second in 2012 and the largest ever for
March, drove stocks further into record territory for this time
of year and sharply widened the already-huge surpluses to
year-ago and the five-year average.
Utilities typically build inventories from April through
October to help meet peak winter heating needs.
Builds this year have started about two weeks earlier than
usual, and storage is set to finish the month near 2.5 tcf,
about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous
March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 8 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf
and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.
The inventory surplus provides a hefty cushion to meet any
spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this
year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least
until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds.
In late New York Mercantile Exchange trade, the front-month
gas futures contract was up 0.2 cent at $2.151 per mmBtu
after sinking overnight to a new 10-year low of $2.113.
Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):
03/30/12 03/29/12
Henry Hub 2.00 2.02
New York city gate 2.16 2.21
Chicago city gate 1.99 2.07
Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.80 1.85
Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.86 1.91
Southern California Border 2.12 2.15
Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.92 1.99
Waha (West Texas) 1.91 1.94
Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.04 2.08
Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.98 2.06
For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>
RELATED LINKS
- Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA>
- U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons..........
- BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU>
- U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ......
- North American Power Plant Outage Table .....
- North American Power Transmission Table .....
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ...........
- U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI-
- NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:>
- NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:>
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)