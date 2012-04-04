* Benchmark Henry Hub up from lowest price since Sept 2009 * Cooler weather on tap but record storage still weighs * Gas futures seesaw, remain above Monday's 10-year low * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. spot natural gas prices rose across the country for a second straight day o n W ednesday, boosted by some cooler near-term weather despite record-high inventories and production, weaker gas futures and a bearish annual hurricane outlook. Gas at the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 12 cents on average to $2.06 per million British thermal units, after gaining 6 cents on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday. Hub cash gas fell on Monday to $1.88, its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed. And cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 58 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a June heatwave. Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Wednesday's daily Hub average was also below the April monthly index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.21. On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late down about 3 cents at $2.158, but remained above Monday's 10-year spot chart low of $2.069. In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 3 cents on average to $2.32, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 9 cents higher on the day at $2.20. Low temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen slipping into the high-30s or low-40s Fahrenheit for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for about the western two-thirds of the nation and mostly normal readings on the East Coast. PRODUCTION NOT EXPECTED TO SLOW SOON Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count rose for the first time in 12 weeks to 658. The count hit a 10-year low of 652 the prior week. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas count is still down nearly 30 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies. But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale. U.S. Energy Information Administration production data last week also offered little hope for bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November. The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in January and February 2011, had raised expectations that producers might finally be curtailing output. Some analysts said the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly. Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year. INVENTORY WORRIES EIA data last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.437 trillion cubic feet, driving stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widening the already huge surpluses to year-ago and the five-year average. . (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but builds this year started two weeks earlier than usual, and storage is set to finish the month near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. Injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 10 bcf to 45 bcf with most traders and analysts expecting data to show a build of about 32 bcf when it is released on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Storage fell an adjusted 29 bcf in the same week last year and on average over the past five years has gained 8 bcf for that week. The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Nuclear plant outages were running at about 21,600 megawatts, or 22 percent, on Wednesday, down from 24,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 22,500 MW. Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. Colorado State University's team of hurricane forecasters said Wednesday that the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season would be "below average" with 10 tropical storms, four of which will strengthen into hurricanes. An average Atlantic season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 produces 11 storms and six hurricanes, two of which typically strengthen into major hurricanes. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/04/12 04/03/12 Henry Hub 2.06 1.94 New York citygate 2.32 2.29 Chicago citygate 2.20 2.11 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.01 1.90 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.12 2.01 Southern California border 2.36 2.30 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.06 1.95 Waha (West Texas) 2.06 1.96 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.18 2.12 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.13 2.06 EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by David Gregorio)